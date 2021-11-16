Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon react to the second trailer of their upcoming film. No Way Home is one of the most-anticipated films of this year, and before any promotion video or photo came out, several rumours and leaks around it made the news.

One of the biggest spoilers around the new Marvel flick is that former spidey-superheroes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make an appearance in it. Regardless of the thunderous rumours, Garfield has denied being in the Jon Watts film.

Meanwhile, the anticipation around Spider-Man: No Way Home has grown even more as the movie’s second trailer is almost here after Marvel Studios and Sony confirmed that it will be released tomorrow, 17 November. However, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon got a special preview of it and shared a video of them reacting to it.

Watch the video here:

Though the trailer wasn’t shown in the video, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s enthusiastic reaction got the fans excited. Towards the end, Jacob can be heard saying, “People are gonna go crazy when they see that bit.” Many people took to the comment section and replied to the video. One fan sarcastically said, “If you zoom in on the reflection of their eyes, you can see that spider-man will, in fact, make an appearance in the film.”

While another fan added, “Turn the laptop around, I wanna watch too!” One fan said, “Is Tobey in it?? Tell Me I won’t tell,” while wanting to know if the rumours are true or not. Some fans just gushed over Holland and the Dune actress, who is dating in real life. “You and Zendaya (are) couple goals,” added one fan.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are rumoured to be in the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with Tom Holland. Fans will just have to wait to know if their speculations are right.

