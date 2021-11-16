The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the biggest phenomenon, not just Hollywood, but the world has ever seen. With the release of Eternals, it has made it clear that the gates of the universe are open for even the biggest talents of Hollywood to walk in. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington are a few names who have just made their debut and in the most illustrious way. But does that make you think why Tom Hanks’ never got attached to the MCU?

Hanks is probably one of the most veteran living Hollywood stars and has a long and vibranium strong resume in the business. The Forrest Gump actor amongst the most sought after stars in the west and over years has shown his versatility through his various films. He never minses his words and is super honest about almost everything.

Recently when Tom Hanks was asked if he would do a Marvel movie if ever given a chance, he made the most shocking revelation. He said that the MCU executives have never ever knocked on his doors until now. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Hanks has to say.

As per The Direct, Tom Hanks was quick to address that Marvel never offered him anything. But he also says that even if the studio does offer him anything, it will not be a strong punk superhero but a role that seeks help.

“Here’s the problem… First of all, they’ve never called me once. Nope, never. And I think that if one of these days they will, they’d say, ‘Is there any way you’d consider playing a secretary of defense?’ (laughs) Ya know, a guy who comes and says, ‘Please, help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!’ I’d be one of those guys. I don’t get to play the punk…,” Tom Hanks said.

