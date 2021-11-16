BTS is the biggest Kpop group in the world with one of the most dedicated and passionate fanbase ever. Their various songs have topped international charts in the past, earning them prestigious awards like VMA and Billboard Music Awards, amongst others. According to the latest development, the septet is all set to make a comeback on James Coden’s talk show, for the first time since the Corden vs ARMY rift.

For the unversed, James Corden and the Bangtan Boys were on excellent terms until September this year. The tension between the Kpop group’s fanbase, popularly known as ARMY, and the TV show host commenced when the boys appeared at the United Nations as special envoys for their president Moon Jae-in. In the following episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host called the event rather “unusual” and also tagged the fans as “15-year-old girls”, which left the ARMY quite upset.

Most of the fans were furious about the way Corden addressed them and went on to ‘blacklist’ the British host. Some fans, however, gave him the benefit of doubt and said that the only problem with the quote was that it lacked clarity and the man did not intend on insulting the ARMY or the Bangtan Boys in any way. Both James Corden and BTS refrained from addressing the issue and looks like they have now decided to put all their grievances aside.

According to the latest update released on BTS’ Instagram handle, they are all set to go back on The Late Late Show with James Corden after an interval of close to two years. They are planning to perform their superhit track Permission To Dance, which has already broken numerous records in the last few months. It is a given that BTS and James Corden have a lot of fun every time they get together for an interview, and it is yet to be seen how this one turns out.

