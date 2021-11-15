From BTS & Ed Sheeran To Indian Rapper Divine, Here Who Won What At The MTV EMAs 2021 – Complete List Inside!
MTV EMAs 2021 Winners: Read On To Know Who Won What(Photo Credit: Instagram/Twitter)

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 (MTV EMAs 2021) was held on Sunday, November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the star-studded event saw some of the biggest global superstars coming together to celebrate music. While the night saw some amazing performances, it also witness artists like BTS, Ed Sheeran and more taking home several accolades.

Advertisement

Held at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, the night saw Korean boy-band BTS taking home the most awards – a total of four. The global sensation was awarded best pop, best K-Pop, best group and biggest fans. Next in line with several wins was Ed Sheeran owing to his track ‘Bad Habits.’ The 30-year-old English singer took home the Best Artists and Best Song awards.

Advertisement

The MTV EMAs 2021also saw artists like Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie be bestowed with accolades. Take a look at the complete MTV EMAs 2021 winners list below as well as see which artists won the 2021 MTV EMA Local Act awards.

Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New Artist

Giveon Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel CorryMarshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ TWICE

Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl In Red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN Latto
Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
Girl In Red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift

MTV EMAs 2021 saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.

Let us know what you think of the MTV EMAs 2021 winners in the comments.

Must Read: Dave Bautista Expresses Love For Jason Momoa As He Reacts To Buddy Cop Movie Reports: “We Manifested The Sh*t Out Of This!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out