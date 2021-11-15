The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 (MTV EMAs 2021) was held on Sunday, November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the star-studded event saw some of the biggest global superstars coming together to celebrate music. While the night saw some amazing performances, it also witness artists like BTS, Ed Sheeran and more taking home several accolades.

Held at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, the night saw Korean boy-band BTS taking home the most awards – a total of four. The global sensation was awarded best pop, best K-Pop, best group and biggest fans. Next in line with several wins was Ed Sheeran owing to his track ‘Bad Habits.’ The 30-year-old English singer took home the Best Artists and Best Song awards.

The MTV EMAs 2021also saw artists like Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie be bestowed with accolades. Take a look at the complete MTV EMAs 2021 winners list below as well as see which artists won the 2021 MTV EMA Local Act awards.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – Willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New Artist

Giveon Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel CorryMarshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl In Red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

Girl In Red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Amir Ashour

Matthew Blaise

Sage Dolan-Sandrino

Erika Hilton

Viktória Radványi

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny

Best French Act – Amel Bent

Best German Act – Badmómzjay

Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah

Best India Act – DIVINE

Best Italian Act – Aka 7even

Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel

Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46

Best Korea Act – Aespa

Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán

Best Latin America-South Act – Tini

Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra

Best New Zealand Act – Teeks

Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)

Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow

Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra

Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih

Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)

Best Spanish Act – Aitana

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift

MTV EMAs 2021 saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.

