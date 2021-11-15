The MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 (MTV EMAs 2021) was held on Sunday, November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the star-studded event saw some of the biggest global superstars coming together to celebrate music. While the night saw some amazing performances, it also witness artists like BTS, Ed Sheeran and more taking home several accolades.
Held at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, the night saw Korean boy-band BTS taking home the most awards – a total of four. The global sensation was awarded best pop, best K-Pop, best group and biggest fans. Next in line with several wins was Ed Sheeran owing to his track ‘Bad Habits.’ The 30-year-old English singer took home the Best Artists and Best Song awards.
The MTV EMAs 2021also saw artists like Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie be bestowed with accolades. Take a look at the complete MTV EMAs 2021 winners list below as well as see which artists won the 2021 MTV EMA Local Act awards.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
Taylor Swift – Willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New Artist
Giveon Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel CorryMarshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl In Red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
Girl In Red – Serotonin
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best African Act – Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Brazilian Act – Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Bad Bunny
Best French Act – Amel Bent
Best German Act – Badmómzjay
Best Hungarian Act – Azahriah
Best India Act – DIVINE
Best Italian Act – Aka 7even
Best Israeli Act – Noa Kirel
Best Japan Act – Sakurazaka46
Best Korea Act – Aespa
Best Latin America-North Act – Alemán
Best Latin America-South Act – Tini
Best Latin America-Central Act – Sebastian Yatra
Best New Zealand Act – Teeks
Best Nordic Act – Tessa (Denmark)
Best Polish Act – Daria Zawialow
Best Portuguese Act – Diogo Piçarra
Best MTV Russia Act – Max Barskih
Best Southeast Asia Act – JJ Lin (Singapore)
Best Spanish Act – Aitana
Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
Best U.K. & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best U.S. Act – Taylor Swift
MTV EMAs 2021 saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.
Let us know what you think of the MTV EMAs 2021 winners in the comments.
