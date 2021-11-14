The sweetest thing to happen in Hollywood in the past few months is obviously Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa manifesting a project and making it come true. Both the biggies have proved their friendship can scale mountains and made sure they make the world see it. After pitching a movie to the universe a few weeks back, Dave Bautista has now proclaimed that it is happening for real and even kind of confirmed the MGM winning bid reports. This is indeed a cute streak of news to follow.

If you are unaware somehow, a few weeks back Dave Bautista on his Twitter handle expressed his wish to do a movie with Jason Momoa. He wanted it to be a buddy cop movie like Lethal Weapon. He had written, “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”

But turns out the wait wasn’t much longer. Jason Momoa soon spoke about the same and was double excited to do the movie. And now the movie has finally begun to shape up. Reports have that MGM has won the bid to have the movie under their banner. Dave Bautista now shared a post expressing how happy he is.

The Dune star wrote, “2 months 11 days wait time. Acceptable! We came, We hugged, We conquered. Proud AF of this accomplishment. We materialized this from nothing more than love, respect and a desire to work together again. #Grinders #DreamChasers #GameChangers. Love you brother @prideofgypsies. We manifested the shit out of this! Big Love over Big Egos. We win!”

They won indeed. How excited are you for Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s buddy cop movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

