The excitement for Spider-man: No Way Home featuring Tom Holland in the centre of it all is immense. Almost the whole globe awaits December 17 when one of the most mysterious movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold its secrets. The makers have till now managed to create a lot of intrigue with everything that is about to happen as the gates of Multiverse open and how Doctor Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch becomes the medium for this.

The first trailer that hit the shores a couple of weeks back was welcomed by the fans with open arms. But it only revealed enough to trigger more excitement and the fans were left asking for more. When their demands weren’t heard, they started disliking videos that came from the studio, as a protest to bring the trailer 2 soon. Turns out trailer number 2 is coming out this week and below is all you need to know about the same.

A Twitter handle has put up an announcement that says there is a Spider-Man: No Way Home fan event happening in LA on Tuesday. The event will not only have some surprises and fun things but also bring to the world the second trailer of the Tom Holland starrer. Internet has gone crazy after this announcement and they cannot wait for two more days.

Spider-Man fan event! 🚨 We have 40 tickets to giveaway to see the No Way Home trailer premiere on Tuesday, November 16 in LA! First come, first serve! **Send an e-mail with your full name and specify one or two tickets** E-mail: phasezero@comicbook.com

Subject: Spider-Man LA pic.twitter.com/bvmTsbSrip — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the biggest mystery about Spider-Man: No Way Home is whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield comeback as their versions of Spidey or not. Recently Holland spoke to Total Film about the same. Tom Holland said, “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.” Adding about Doctor Octopus’ comeback he said, “It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”

“It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…” Tom Holland said before taking a breath. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

