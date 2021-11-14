The Superhero culture that has forever been at prominence in the comic book universes and now on the big screen has managed to garner polar opposite views. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU manage to bring a massive audience to the cinema hall, with the former even owning the highest-grossing movie in the world (Avengers: Endgame), it isn’t like they have managed to impress everyone. Joining the leagues of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola is now Ridley Scott.

Advertisement

You might have already got the hint. Just like Martin Scorsese chose to call Marvel movies nothing but theme park rides and even went on to say they aren’t cinema, Gladiator fame Ridley Scott has gone one step ahead. In his latest unfiltered comment about the Superhero movies, the Hollywood veteran has gone to the extent of calling them boring as sh*t. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Ridley Scott, now 83-year-old was in conversation with Deadline to talk about his upcoming projects which include the period saga The Last Duel, true-life drama House of Gucci and upcoming Napoleon biopic Kitbag. The star made a quick blunt remark about the superhero movies and said, “Almost always, the best films are driven by the characters, and we’ll come to superheroes after this if you want, because I’ll crush it. I’ll f*cking crush it. They’re f*cking boring as sh*t .. Their scripts are not any f*cking good … They’re superhero movies.”

Ridley Scott added, “So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects if you’ve got the money.”

Meanwhile, he wasn’t in dismissal with the entire culture. Ridley Scott while criticizing the Superhero movies made sure he states what he has liked. He appreciated Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in DCEU’s Joker. “He is elegant enough to contain his rage and say, what older, wiser man can do this instead of me? So, it’s almost Shakespearean, and I think, you know, Joaquin can do anything,” he said.

Tell us your opinion and what do you think about the Hollywood veteran calling superhero movies boring sh*t in the comment section below.

Must Read: Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is Intentionally Being Held From Passing The Law Exam Because “That Cleavage Gets A Little Bit More Covered Up”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube