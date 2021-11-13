Hollywood star Will Smith got candid about one of the embarrassing moments in his life.

Advertisement

In his new memoir ‘Will’, the star shared that his mother once caught him getting intimate with his then-girlfriend in the kitchen when they were teenagers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

In the book, actor Will Smith divulged that he was 16-years-old when the incident happened.

At that time, he was dating Melanie Parker, whom he first met in high school and later fell “deeply and totally in love with”.

One night, Will Smith and Melanie were spending some quality time his mother came downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee.

“(She) flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking,” he said.

Will Smith went on to explain: “As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.” He further elaborated that his mom went back to her bedroom after seeing what had happened.

He additionally noted that his ex had been living with him and his family after her mother went to jail. Before moving in, the former couple promised his parents that they would not have s*x during her stay. Unfortunately, they broke the rule within three months.

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” Will Smith pointed out.

“To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behaviour that makes the least sense to me.”

Despite the incident, Will Smith and Melanie continued dating. They called it quits after the ‘Aladdin’ star found out that she cheated on him.

Must Read: Ben Stiller To Be Cate Blanchett’s Co-Star In ‘The Champions’ Adaptation – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube