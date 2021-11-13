Henry Cavill with time has become synonymous with Superman and there is no way you can define him in a line without describing him as the Kryptonian prince. The actor over the past decade has donned the cape multiple times and regardless of the films and their reviews has always earned praises for his performance. The love for his version of Superman reached so high, that when JJ Abrams announced a reboot without him, Cavill fans marched to the DCEU gates to bring back the Blue Boy Scout fame.

If you are not aware, Henry Cavill first appeared as the mighty Superman in Man Of Steel in 2013. But he was announced as the Kryptonian Prince in 2011 and was doing the test shoots even before that in 2010. The actor is now talking about his early days as the superhero candidly. He recalls the time he first wore the suit for Zack Snyder and felt he was fat. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill looked back at the time he was test shooting for Man Of Steel. He says wearing the Superman costume for the first time was exciting and felt like an achievement, but he was also nervous. He said, “If I’m going to be honest, what was going through my mind was, ‘Lord, I’m too fat to be wearing this suit right now’. And also, ‘I can’t believe I’m actually doing this’ — there was a sense of excitement, achievement and nervousness.”

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill also spoke about his possible entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been in the speculations to play Captain Britain. He addressed the same and expressed his one condition if he gets to play the MCU character.

Henry Cavill said, “I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else […] because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

