Ever since James Gunn introduced the peppy Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the world hasn’t been the same. The movie that went on to hit the right chord with the audience soon became the talk of the town making way for a sequel. And even before we could completely process the mad ride Vol 2 was, Vol 3 got announced and the fans couldn’t keep calm. But now what if we tell you that not just the core team, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone might also join the Guardians again?

Well, the mass popularity of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 1 made it possible that James Gunn could approach names like Stallone and Kurt Russell who played Ego. Sylvester became Stakar Ogord, a.k.a. Starhawk for the franchise. Though his part wasn’t long in runtime, but the limited presence also did the magic. Fans across the globe were hooked to what the studio will do with the new character.

Turns out, after hinting a longer future in the MCU years ago, Sylvester Stallone is probably back on the sets of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 to shoot for his part. Read on to know everything you should about the same. Also do not miss the video.

Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram handle where he spoke about being on the sets of the Guardians Of The Galaxy (did not specify which Vol). He was showing his followers the technology used to shoot by mapping his facial expressions. He wrote, “For those interested what goes on behind the scenes for filmmaking. Here’s just a very small part of it. Face duplication.”

Now the Hollywood veteran hasn’t confirmed whether this is from the Vol 3 sets or a throwback video. But in case Sylvester Stallone comes back in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, it will be a madder ride we are approaching soon. The news comes after James Gunn recently confirmed the start of production in Atlanta.

With a picture of the cast of Vol 3, James Gunn wrote, “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3.”

