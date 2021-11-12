International singer Adele is a fan-favorite artist not just for her smashing hit numbers but also for her fun and happening personality. She has lately been gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, 30, which has been under development for years now. In a recent interaction, the singer spoke about her divorce in 2019 and how it had a deep impact on her for a prolonged period.

The Hello singer announced her next studio album a few months back and it has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. She has been in the news for a while now, ever since she split up with Simon Konecki, who is also the father of her son Angelo. The singer moved to Los Angeles after her split, where she underwent a massive body transformation.

Adele spoke to Rolling Stone as a part of her album promotion and shed some light on how the divorce affected her. She revealed that she was not happy with her private life becoming a topic of discussion and it made her feel like she was not doing a good job.

Adele mentioned in the interaction, “Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work…it f**king devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

She further opened up on the divorce itself and added that she didn’t know herself well enough. She said, “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was.

After moving to LA, the singer made friends from the industry for the first time, which really helped her to a great extent. She has grown close to Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence, who is also her neighbors now.

