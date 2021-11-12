Paris Hilton tied the knot with her Carter Reum. The couple has known each other for years, but the rumours of them dating began in 2019. It was official during November that year that Hilton and Reum are officially dating. However, the two didn’t go public until 2020, when Hilton took to Instagram to celebrate her first anniversary while dating.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Reum disguised a proposal to Hilton in a photoshoot. Paris took to her social media again to share the magical moment. Now, after almost two years of dating, the duo has decided to get married.

Advertisement

As per one report, The bride exchanged vows with venture capitalist Reum, as family and friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul looked on. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum said “I do” at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate on Thursday.

According to E! News, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding celebration, which will be a three-night event, kicked off with a reception at the estate. It will be followed up with a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and a black-tie soirée on Saturday. Hilton also took to her Instagram to share a photo of her in her bridal gown, with the ring in her finger, while she looked like a princess.

Check out the post here:

She captioned the photo with, “My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum 📸: @JoseVilla.” Many fans started to flood in the comments section and expressed their joy. “Congratulations I’m so happy for you both,” one said. While another one wrote, Congratulations! Marriage…that’s hot!” Others also filled in with congratulating the pair for reaching a milestone in their relationship.

Moreover, Paris Hilton revealed while talking to Jimmy Fallon that her wedding with Carter Reum will be captured by cameras as she wants her fans to witness the magic unfold. “I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding,” Hilton said.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Promises To Help The Next Spidey: “I Will Give Them Advice About How To Deal With It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube