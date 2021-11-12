Eternals 2 or 3 could include the MCU mega-villain Thanos, says the writer Kaz Firpo. The entire infinity saga is based on the villain who was lurking in the shadows for years. Until the showdown in Avengers: Endgame, which left fans teary-eyed. Now, the new Marvel film directed by Chloé Zhao creates a connection between the Avengers and the immortals.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and more talented actors. The movie also teased fans with showing Harry Styles’ Eros in the end-credits scene, exciting fans to watch the singer’s debut in the MCU.

Eros is the brother of Thanos, so does that mean fans will get to see the Avengers: Endgame villain in the next parts of Eternals? While speaking to The Direct, the writer of the movie, Kaz Firpo, seemed quite positive that if a sequel or a threequel is ever made, Josh Brolin’s iconic character would have to be involved in some capacity.

Kaz Firpo also went as far as saying that there is “no way” that they can make sequels of the MCU film without including Brolin’s Thanos. “I believe that there is no way that you can do Eternals 2 and 3 without somehow touching on Mr. Brolin,” Firpo said in the interview. Especially since the villain’s kin has been introduced, the chances of including him are high.

Moreover, fans would love to see Harry Styles’ Eros along with his deranged brother, Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Recently, Chloé Zhao revealed that she had eyes on the singer-actor ever since his movie Dunkirk. With such long planning and wanting to bring in Styles for Eros, the creators can’t go without giving him some content for the future.

While Eternals has just been released, there is a long way to go before fans will get to see a sequel or a threequel. Chloé Zhao recently spoke about continuing with the story. As per Screenrant, she said, “I was encouraged to make a good standalone film, very encouraged to do that. I think now the film belongs to you, not me, and we want to see how this child grows in this scary, wild, and beautiful world. And then we need to watch and listen and learn and then see where we go from there.”

