Paul Rudd was titled the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, and Ryan Reynolds has something to say. Reynolds’ has been making the news a lot ever since his film Red Notice is about to be released on Netflix. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot as well. The Free Guy actor has been giving a lot of interviews and has talked about several things, including his thoughts on a Marvel-DC crossover.

Recently, Ryan spoke about how he thinks his character Deadpool will embrace Bollywood while referring to the time he joked about Free Guy being influenced by Bollywood. Now, the actor reacted to Rudd winning the title.

During an interaction with Today, Ryan Reynolds said that the actor and his friend Paul Rudd shouldn’t play shy about being titled as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ 2021 by People. “Don’t blow this, Rudd,” said Reynolds. “If you are there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

“I think this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Ryan Reynolds further said. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize the opportunity.” The actor also joked about how he would have handled the situation differently, knowing what he knows today.

“If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me,” Reynolds joked. “I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of n*de, magical gardener. It would be amazing,” he added.

Other than Ryan Reynolds, Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo also reacted to Paul Rudd earning the title. “Is that Paul Rudd…#sexiestmanalive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title,” he said on Instagram.

