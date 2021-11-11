Henry Cavill has played the role of Superman in the DCEU, most notably in the films Man of Steel and Justice League. Recently, Cavill shared his thoughts on the notion of having a Black Superman. For those unaware, DC announced that they would be developing a new movie on the superhero with a Black lead earlier this year.

The news about Black lead has been met with mixed reception, particularly from those that would rather see lesser-explored Black DC characters have their own film than just simply swap the race of Clark Kent, who is usually white in the comics.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill got candid about his thoughts on a Black Superman while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. the actor has said that he is excited about the movie and added, “Superman’s far more than skin colour. Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts.”

“Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it’s not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time,” Henry Cavill added while speaking about a Black Superman.

Racial aspects aside, Zack Snyder’s DC film fans are worried that the new version of a superhero may spell doom for Cavill‘s incarnation of the character. Snyder has an unconventional way through which he explores DC’s pantheon of heroes. As per one report, many critics believe that Henry’s character can flourish under a new writing team.

While Henry Cavill is making a lot of news around Superman, the actor is also set to appear in Enola Holmes 2, the second instalment of the drama-mystery film. Along with him, Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter will also star in it.

