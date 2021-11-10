Ryan Reynolds has said that his Marvel character Deadpool would perfectly blend into Bollywood. Be it through social media or any movie, Bollywood had its reaches to actors in the Tinsel-town. Reynold’s superhero flick was also dubbed in Hindi, and Ranveer Singh had lent his voice to Deadpool in the first standalone film.

Previously, the actor joked about how the movie Free Guy is influenced by Bollywood while promoting the film. Now that Reynolds is going about promoting his latest film Red Notice, featuring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, he has something more to say about the B-town.

While talking to the Hindustan Times during the press conference of Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds said that though Free Guy would be a good film for Bollywood adaptation, Deadpool would be a better fit. “Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood. (But) I’d say Deadpool, though, would be a little bit more fun,” the actor said.

“I think it’d be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he exists only in the digital world. But Deadpool’s real flesh and blood so that I think it’d be Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds added. The actor then further explained how Hollywood should learn about Bollywood’s art of adding joy into films.

“I do think that there’s something that Bollywood films have that, you know, Hollywood could certainly use more of. And I think that Bollywood is really adept at infusing joy. I mean, real joy into the work,” he said.

He said, “And I wanted to make Free Guy. I produced it. I wrote it. I started and I nurtured it. I love it. I wanted to make it an antidote to those feelings. I wanted it to feel like joy.” “And so much of what Bollywood puts up on the screen is infused with that in a very organic and very natural way. And that’s a tip I took from your incredible industry over there,” Ryan Reynolds added.

