Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy have been cast in an untitled war film about the Afghanistan evacuation. The actors have kept their fans excited with their films like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Now, as their professional paths cross, fans will get to see the duo appear in a war story, which sounds interesting.

Advertisement

The Tatum and Hardy starrer has been picked up by Universal, while the story was pitched by George Nolfi. Nolfi is known for penning scripts for films like Ocean’s Twelve, The Sentinel, and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Advertisement

As per the reports, the story of the untitled film in which Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy will star is based on a recently reported true story. It will focus on three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan last August.

According to Cinemablend, Nolfi described the war film as a “ripped from the headlines fact-based drama about the Afghanistan evacuation.” Along with acting in it, Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy will also produce along with Jules Daly. However, the two actors’ characters haven’t been disclosed as of yet.

George Nolfi will be the executive producer of the untitled war film. Before this, both Tatum and Hardy have starred in war films. The former has appeared in the 2008 film Stop-Loss, while the latter has worked on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and 2001’s Black Hawk Down.

Meanwhile, next on Channing Tatum’s list is the film ‘Dog’, which he is co-directing with Carolin and The Lost City of D, which he stars in alongside Sandra Bullock. As for Tom Hardy, his name is still at the forefront of who will play the next James Bond. He is sharing the spot with Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, James Norton and Richard Madden.

Must Read: Eternals’ Angelina Jolie Not Interested In A Solo Thena Spin-Off: “Have No Desire To Separate From The Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube