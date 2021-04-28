That J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates developing a bold re-imagination of the Man of Steel, is no longer a secret. The Superman Reboot has been in the headlines for various reasons, and it included the makers not considering Henry Cavill for the film too. But what was the hook point is the speculation that Supes will be a Black man this time around. And Michael B. Jordon was the top contender named.

It is said that the studio is aiming for representation with Superman Reboot and have planned to bring an African-American Blue Boy Scout into the limelight. This also means Clark Kent will no longer be holding the mantle, and the highest bid for the new Supes is on Calvin Ellis from the comics. Amid all of that, the sexiest man alive has decided to open up on whether he is the new Superman or not. Read on to know everything and also what Jordan has to say.

Just a couple of days after it was said that the J.J. Abrams and the team have decided to bring a black Superman to the timeline, Michael B. Jordon’s name came to the limelight. He has been called the studio’s favourite option by now. As per the actor, who spoke in an interview according to We Got This Covered, he said he doesn’t know what’s happening with the project. Quite interestingly, the actor dodged the question and spoke about representation.

Michael B. Jordan said, “I don’t know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular. But everybody’s want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important… There’s so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let’s just see how things shake out.”

Meanwhile, Superman Reboot may bring Calvin Ellis from the comics as the new Supes. He is from Earth-23 and also President of the United States, inspired by former President Barack Obama.

