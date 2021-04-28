Amber Heard has long been embroiled in a legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The actress accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor of domestic abuse. This also led to a whole different libel suit against The Sun over the ‘wife-beater’ article. Amidst it all, JD has lost out on a lot while the actress is gearing up for Aquaman 2.

Soon after Depp lost the libel suit, his professional career witnessed a huge roadblock. The actor was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3. Apart from that, Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off starring Margot Robbie is in the making. However, there remains no mention of Jack Sparrow in it.

There has been a constant demand by Johnny Depp fans to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. Supporters feel that the Justice League actress should witness a similar fate. But she is instead only growing in her career.

It seems like Amber Heard has been reacting to it all in her own way. The actress has lately been sharing a lot of posts for her ‘online supporters’ and expressing gratitude.

Just yesterday, she shared a post featuring fanart in her support. Some of the portraits witnessed ‘We are with you Amber Heard’ written over it, while others called her their ‘superhero.’

“I’m with you too. Thanks to all of you all around the world for your undying support. I see you,” she captioned the post.

In one of the earlier posts, Amber showcased her workout sessions for Aquaman 2 prep. She captioned it, “Alexa, play “P*ssy Talk” by City Girls #workoutsongs #aquaman2”

Similar posts have made it to her feed in the past. But is it all an answer to Johnny Depp fans? We wonder!

