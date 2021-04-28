Wrestlemania 37 turned out to be a huge success for WWE, and one of the show-stealers was Cesaro. He along with Seth Rollins put up a great show which was an amalgamation of technicality and physically demanding moves. Out of all jaw-dropping moves, one was UFO by the Swiss Cyborg. Scroll below to know what he says about the same.

UFO move was the biggest surprise at Wrestlemania 37 and one of the tough moves in pro-wrestling history. With so much success, fans are hoping to see it often, but the Swiss Cyborg thinks about it in another way. He’s of the opinion that sometimes less is good.

Recently, Cesaro was indulged in a chat with Metro UK. He revealed that for UFO, he waited 9 years to perform. He also shared that such moves will be only used for special occasions to keep an interest level intact. “You don’t see those (UFOs) every day, right?!” he quoted.

Well, that’s really smart of Cesaro! Hope to see him with such new moves in the upcoming matches.

Speaking of Wrestlemania 37, the Swiss Cyborg defeated Seth Rollins in a highly entertaining match. He received one of the best cheers at the event. Currently, he is being pushed by WWE by putting him against Roman Reigns in a feud.

Meanwhile, last year, WWE legend Mark Henry graced Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. There he had a fun chat with Texas’ rattlesnake and shared some titbits of the pro-wrestling world. He even took the 30 seconds test, during which he has to name the wrestler that fits in Austin’s question.

During the fun session, Mark Henry was asked to name the ‘most underrated superstar in the history of wrestling’. The WWE legend mentioned Cesaro’s name as an answer.

