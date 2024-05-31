It’s true that the Attitude Era was the best phase of WWE (then WWF). It wasn’t too technical and grand, but we all loved the appealing storylines and characters back then. However, there were also some moments when the promotion got carried away. Those moments would have surely landed the promotion in big trouble today. So, here, we’ll be looking at some disgusting moments that are too controversial to pull off in today’s time!

The Attitude Era was too bold and controversial compared to today’s content. Back then, the promotion didn’t have to care much about the consequences, as the content guidelines weren’t too sensitive about any particular subject shown in storylines. This is why the period from 1997 to 2002 saw the use of strong language and disturbing moments.

When discussing the disgusting moments from WWE’s Attitude Era, Trish Stratus’ barking moment needs to be on the list. So, here, we’ll start the list with the controversial segment between Trish and Vince McMahon.

Trish Stratus’ barking act

The storyline, including Trish Stratus and Vince McMahon, was really entertaining and has a separate fan base. However, everyone would agree that the promotion went overboard during some segments. One such segment featured Vince, who was furious over Trish’s antics. As a punishment, Vince asked her to strip, get onto her hands and knees, and bark like a dog.

One can’t even imagine WWE planning such a segment today, as it would draw a lot of backlash.

Mark Henry’s date

Before achieving stardom with the Hall of Pain, Mark Henry was pushed with a sexual chocolate gimmick. During the storyline, Mark tries to impress Chyna. Interestingly, she ends up setting him up with her friend, Sammy. In a dating video played by Chyna, Mark and Sammy are seen in a bedroom. Eventually, Mark discovers Sammy is a man. This would have been a bizarre segment in today’s time.

Big Boss Man hanging from the cell

Throughout the run in WWE, The Undertaker‘s storylines have been really intriguing. His character was much darker during the storyline of Ministry of Darkness. In 1999, he had a Hell in a Cell match with Big Boss Man. While The Undertaker emerged victorious in the match, what followed next was really scary. He put a noose around Boss Man’s neck and let him hang in a cell. It was really disturbing back then, and in today’s time, it wouldn’t have made it to the final script.

Val Venis and Yamaguchi’s disturbing sword segment

Val Venis’ character during the Attitude Era was a bit quirky. During his storyline with Kai En Tai, Val is caught in bed with Mrs. Yamaguchi, the wife of the leader of Kai En Tai. In a disturbing segment, the stable drags Val backstage when he’s caught by the camera with his pants down, and Mr. Yamaguchi points his samurai sword toward his p*n*s to castrate him. Luckily, the segment didn’t end up how it was assumed to be.

