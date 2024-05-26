It’s been over 2 years now, and it’s safe to say that Cody Rhodes won’t regret the decision to jump ship and sign with a Triple H-led promotion. During his innings in AEW, Cody reinvented himself and successfully brought that freshness to his character after returning home to WWE. He is currently at his career peak and enjoying a lucrative sum as his annual salary. Keep reading to know more!

Cody Rhodes’ current run in WWE

For those who don’t know, after parting ways with WWE in 2016, his major career jump happened when he became one of the founder members of Tony Khan’s AEW (All Elite Wrestling). He even served as one of the promotion’s executive vice presidents. In 2022, he cut ties with AEW due to a ‘personal issue.’ In April 2022, he made a smashing return to WWE with his American Nightmare gimmick.

After his big return, Cody Rhodes has been constantly projected as a babyface, and so far, even fans are enjoying it and responding positively. He even got a chance to end Roman Reigns’ historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

Rhodes is getting a lucrative pay!

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the present times for WWE. His box office draw is impressive, and he’s also among the best sellers in merchandise. Considering all such factors, the company has left no stone unturned to secure Rhodes’ services in the long run.

While the official figure of Cody Rhodes’ remuneration isn’t disclosed, it is rumored that the star pro wrestler enjoys a staggering salary of $4 million annually. He also gets a share of the revenue generated by merchandise sales.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns in salary

Roman Reigns is currently the top guy in WWE and it goes without saying that he gets the biggest paycheck annually among all pro wrestlers of the company. As per rumors, Roman gets $5 million annually, excluding a share of the revenue generated by merchandise sales.

If made a comparison, Cody Rhodes is getting paid 20% less than Roman Reigns.

