Whenever we talk about the legends of WWE, Randy Orton’s name has to be there on the list. After being associated for so long with the promotion, Orton is fully active and is still enjoying a glorious run. Yes, throughout his career, Orton witnessed several ups and downs and was even surrounded by some controversies. One such controversial episode happened when an ex-WWE star made a shocking claim about Orton’s first championship reign. Keep reading to know more!

Randy Orton’s run in WWE

Randy made his main roster debut in 2002, and within a short span of time, he attained impressive popularity among fans. Everyone appreciated his early heel turn, and he shot to major fame with his participation in Triple H’s Evolution stable. After that, there was no turning back for the pro wrestler, and he even enjoyed the image of being a ‘legend killer.’

Moving ahead, Randy Orton had an illustrious career, and his viper gimmick earned him a massive fan following. Considering his talent and crowd-pulling ability, WWE pushed him heavily on several occasions, and one of the biggest opportunities was Orton becoming the youngest champion in the promotion’s history.

Controversial claim about Orton’s first championship reign

For those who don’t know, Randy Orton defeated Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004 to win the WWE championship. With the victory, he became the youngest champion in the history of the company. Reportedly, after he won the championship, Orton’s behavior backstage created a lot of issues.

Asserting the same, a former WWE star, Rene Dupree, claimed that Randy Orton’s first championship reign was cut short by the company’s authorities due to his attitude problems. For the unversed, Orton’s championship lasted for only 28 days.

Talking on his podcast in 2022, Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree said, “Yes, the day he won the World Championship from Benoit, SummerSlam, I felt it (change in Orton’s attitude). It (title reign) didn’t last. The office could see it, too. That’s why it was only a month.”

Meanwhile, talking about the current status, Randy Orton defeated Tama Tonga and advanced to the final of the King of the Ring tournament. He’ll be facing RAW’s finalist, Gunther.

