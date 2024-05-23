Among the big players in WWE, everyone’s eyes were set to see if Drew McIntyre was renewing his contract with the company. While the current run of the Scottish Warrior has been really good with Triple H-led promotion, there were still speculations that he might jump ship and join AEW or any other promotion. However, months after such speculations, it was learned that Drew had locked a new deal with his current company. Keep reading to know more!

Drew’s second run with WWE has been memorable, and he has received a really good push. Currently, he’s among the biggest stars in the company, and going further, big plans are being discussed for him. Despite such a thing, Drew was rumored to be joining other promotions. Now, as the former WWE Champion has already signed up for Triple H’s company, he has shared the reason why he didn’t go anywhere.

Talking to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre said, “It was never a consideration. I’m wrestling with WWE. I don’t think in the sense am I gonna go wrestle somewhere else, this is where I want to wrestle.” He further talked about how the key figures of the promotion helped him to balance his professional and personal life.

Drew McIntyre shared, “I realized I want to be working on my dream, I don’t want to give that up. But at the same time, I want to be home more. I’m gonna have to try and find that balance because that’s where I’m at in my life now. Thankfully, thanks to Nick Khan and Triple H and WWE, we got there where I feel comfortable with my family and my wife and I feel comfortable.”

Drew further revealed that her wife’s sister passed away a year ago, and he wasn’t in a good phase in his personal life. During that phase, he got time off whenever needed.

“Thankfully, as a family, we came together, and WWE gave me the time I needed whenever I needed it during that period, and in the end, as a family, we came together. We had a conversation about what was best for us. The company was unbelievable with that, and thankfully, everybody is in a great place right now,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is injured, but there are chances of his return in action at Clash At The Castle Premium on June 15th.

