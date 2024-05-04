One thing that no one can deny is that WWE has improved a lot in the era of Paul Levesque, aka Triple H. He’s currently serving as the Chief content officer and Head of creative; thus, one can say that he’s responsible for fresh and engaging storylines that fans are currently enjoying. Not to forget how he brought back some of the biggest stars in the industry and surprised everyone. Now, even D-Von Dudley has shared his desire to work for the promotion.

Following Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, including accusations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, Vince cut himself off from TKO and WWE, giving all the control over the promotion to Triple H. As per many, this is a blessing in disguise as the Hunter knows what really works well for the promotion and fans.

During this era of Triple H in WWE, D-Von Dudley recently talked to WhatCulture and expressed his desire to work under the leadership of Hunter. He said, “Yes, but I haven’t done the Triple H era. I’ve been through the Vince era, but I would love to get a crack at…maybe even possibly doing the Triple H era, so to speak. You never know. I had fun when I was there, even during the Vince era. At times, it was extremely stressful, but we got through it and did what we had to do. But I never just got a chance to feel that new era.”

D-Von Dudley further shared that he’s open to returning to WWE and has no issues with anyone. “It’s an opportunity that, if it presents itself, so be it. I’m not gonna sit here and not listen and make a business decision. There is no beef on my part with WWE. I went on Twitter, and I announced that, this and that. I had fun with everybody that I worked with, whether it was in the ring or outside the ring, had no issues with management or anything. It was just time to part ways, and we did,” the former WWE Tag Team champion quoted.

