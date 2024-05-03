After the super success of WrestleMania XL, aka WrestleMania 40, WWE is ready to entertain fans with another big live event in the form of Backlash, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday. The event has two major attractions in the form of title matches, but other than that, fans might get to see a big surprise in the form of John Cena’s presence. Yes, you read that right!

Backlash is happening in Lyon, France. In it, two important matches are scheduled in the form of Cody versus AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Damian Priest versus Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Both these matches are expected to be a major draw at the box office, but there’s another element that is speculated in the picture.

As per PWInsider Elite’s report, John Cena was spotted in France ahead of Backlash. Apart from him, Charlotte Flair was seen in France. There are rumors that these two superstars might be associated with the event, but there’s no official confirmation of this yet. As we have seen in the past, WWE has surprised fans by keeping things under wraps, and this time, too, the promotion might give a sweet surprise to its fans.

As far as John Cena is concerned, WWE loves using him as a blockbuster element during the premium live events. Last July, when Cena appeared at Money In The Bank, the crowd erupted like anything. Recently, he made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes in securing a win over Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Talking about Charlotte Flair, she last appeared in WWE in December 2023. She had suffered an injury in her knee, and now, she’s reportedly on her way to recovery soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more pro wrestling updates!

