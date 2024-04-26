It was a pure moment of joy for all WWE fans when John Cena made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL, aka WrestleMania 40. As expected, the crowd erupted like a volcano, clearly indicating that the superstar has still got the pull. Recently, Cena hinted that he won’t be hanging up his boots anytime soon and is ready for the one final run in the promotion. Amid this, a pro wrestling legend has now liked the idea of fighting Cena. Keep reading to know more!

At WrestleMania XL, John returned to the ring to help Chody Rhodes secure a much-awaited victory over Roman Reigns. His presence was applauded by fans and they shared their desire on social media to see more of him inside the ring. Even the former WWE Champion had expressed about having one last run.

Recently, one WWE fan tweeted about the dream retirement match between Rob Van Dam and John Cena on the stage of WrestleMania 41 and asked Triple H to make it happen. And guess what? Rob has liked the tweet, clearly indicating that he’s interested to have a run in WWE and enjoy a last fight with John Cena.

For the unversed, both Rob Van Dam and John Cena faced each other for the first time at ECW’s One Night Stand in 2006. There, RVD defeated Cena for the WWE Championship. On that night, the reaction was crazy and it created a big impact in RVD’s pro wrestling career.

After so many years, watching Rob Van Dam and John Cena pitted against each other will be a treat for fans and hopefully, the dream match turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, as of now, Rob Van Dam is currently associated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and he has garnering eyeballs with his appearances. In WWE, he last appeared in 2023 and announced the fourth round draft picks for Friday Night SmackDown.

