Without any hesitation, Goldberg recently went all out in bashing AEW and made it clear that he isn’t interested in joining the promotion. He admitted talking with Tony Khan but asserted that the collaboration isn’t happening due to the promotion being ‘cheesy.’ Now, it is learned that the reason behind the veteran not showing any interest in a deal with Tony’s promotion is something else. Keep reading to know more!

Last year, Tony Khan praised the former WWE Universal Champion and talked about respecting him. He even mentioned being interested in signing the veteran superstar by saying, “He’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us.” However, the offer has been outrightly rejected.

Recently, while talking on 93.7 The Ticket (via WrestlingNews.co), Goldberg said, “The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever, now you’re really gonna get me going.” Now, it is said that the real reason behind the spear machine rejecting the idea of joining AEW is money and nothing else.

Discussing it on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that Goldberg’s high price is probably the biggest hurdle between him and AEW. He said, “My gut is that it’s probably just his asking price must’ve been high. Tony Khan, last year, on multiple occasions, talked about how he’s friends with Bill Goldberg. They’d been talking, you got the impression that he was gonna come in, but then he never did. Bill’s asking price is very high, as we’ve seen. It’s always been, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but I dunno.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg had his last match in WWE in 2022, where he fought Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. His contract expired by the end of 2022.

