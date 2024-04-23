We have seen pro wrestling veterans get booed after passing their prime in the past, and Chris Jericho is the latest superstar to face the same. Jericho has been facing a lot of aggression from AEW fans, and even recently, he had to witness the wrath of the crowd during the pay-per-view. Is this the dead end of Jericho’s run in the promotion? Keep reading to know more!

After rocking WWE for years, Jericho jumped the ship and joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019. During the first few years, he enjoyed tremendous fame and received a positive response from fans. His mic skills were unbeatable, and the veteran even underwent a transformation to make himself more active inside the ring. However, it seems that AEW fans are now done with him.

At the recently held Dynasty pay-per-view, Chris Jericho was indulged in a fight with HOOK for the FTW Championship. Eventually, the veteran emerged as a winner, all thanks to low blows, Judas Effects, and a baseball bat. However, this latest victory hasn’t gone down well with AEW fans. Even throughout the match, Jericho met with negative reactions.

At St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, the crowd was clearly not interested to see Chris Jericho as there were regular chants like “Please Retire!”, “Go Home, Jericho! Go Home!” and “Fozzy Sucks!”. These chants only got louder and louder as the contest between Jericho and HOOK progressed. This wasn’t exactly a shocker, as Jericho has faced such negative reactions on several occasions in the past few months.

The reason behind this is that Chris Jericho is said to be spoiling the chances of AEW’s young talents. In the past, Jericho had fights with Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, and Daniel Garcia. They all saw themselves in a not-so-good position after dealing with Jericho. And the latest entrant to the list is said to be HOOK.

Let’s see if the pro wrestling veteran comes over this negativity in the future.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE & pro wrestling updates!

Must Read: Jeff Hardy’s Contract With AEW Is Yet To Be Renewed, Reunion With ‘Free Agent’ Matt Hardy In WWE Isn’t Ruled Out?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News