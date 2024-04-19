WrestleMania XL, aka WrestleMania 40, saw the end of the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The contest between the two was no less than a blockbuster, and now, Cody is proudly flaunting his first-ever WWE title. Even though the duo had a fierce rivalry on the screen, Cody recently showered praise on Roman over its legendary title run. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since Cody returned to WWE, he has been enjoying a glorious run. His feud with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline received critical acclaim, and it was even well-received by fans. Their storyline ended with Cody beating Roman and becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, we saw veterans like The Undertaker, The Rock, and John Cena surprising audiences with their appearances. The match also ended Roman’s legendary streak.

For those who don’t know, Roman Reigns‘ recent Championship run marked the fourth-longest title reign in WWE history. He held the Universal Championship for 1,316 days, a streak that came to an end at WrestleMania 40. Recently, while talking to SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Cody was asked if he had communicated with Roman after their match, and he stated he didn’t think it was necessary.

Cody Rhodes said, “(Roman Reigns did) something so special and epic, and I’m specifically talking about his run as champion. When you change the landscape of the company, when you help better the locker room situation for the talent surrounding you, when you bring the tide up for the entire company, which Roman did, and then you’re part of something like WrestleMania 40, … this might sound odd [but] we don’t need to have a moment.”

Cody Rhodes further lauded the run of Roman by calling it generational. He quoted, “If I could put myself in his shoes, he knew that his run had been generational, that he had changed the industry. You can count 10 people in the last 30 years who changed the business. I think he knew that he could walk out of the ballpark knowing that the ball was still sailing and WWE is gonna be just fine, if not even better, and we await the return of Roman Reigns.”

