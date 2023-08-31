Born Leati Joseph ‘Joe’ Anoaʻi, Roman Reigns is one of the top and well-known professional wrestlers signed by WWE. The 38-year-old wrestler is referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as he’s the current and longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion in his second reign and the current WWE Champion in his fourth reign.

Given the titles he owns, have you wondered how much he earns? He’s a millionaire, and we have the details about it all.

According to Sportskeeda, Roman Reigns net worth in 2023 is estimated at around $20 million. The article notes that the Tampa resident professional wrestler earns his keep via professional wrestling matches and acting gigs as well as endorsements. As per the site, his net worth is supposed to ascend by 22% consistently.

As per the website, Roman Reigns is one of the most generously compensated competitors in the WWE. He reportedly acquires a yearly compensation of roughly $1.2 million and above, plus extra rewards. Joseph takes home compensation in a figure close to $5 million as a gross figure. In the past years, his compensation has seen a rising pattern.

Roman Reigns resides in Tampa, Florida, with his wife Galina Becker and five kids. As per the report, the WWE wrestler’s house is estimated to cost around $2.43 million ($2,436,216 to be exact). He previously lived in Bloomingdale but sold it in September 2020 for $800,000 in September 2020. Besides homes, Roman reportedly also invested resources into land.

Roman has starred in several films and TV programs, like Conan, All Out Divas, Great Morning America, Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey, and more. These appearances, too, have got his hefty cheques, adding thousands of dollars to his net worth.

He also endorsed the C4 caffeinated drinks in 2021 – the quickest-developing caffeinated drink brand in the world. He also helped sell the limited edition of sunglasses of the brand Shady Rays by being their endorser.

Roman Reigns is a car lover, and his garage includes some costly and extravagant vehicles. The wrestler-actor owns a Land Meanderer Reach Wanderer – costing around $140,000, a Mercedes Benz V-Class worth $67,000, a Mercedes Benz GLS Class costing over $55,000 and a Cadillac Escalade worth $ 96,000. Besides these cars, the wrestler has a few more vehicles too.

