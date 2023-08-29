The pro-wrestling industry lost a gem last week in the form of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt. His untimely demise has left everyone in shock, and we saw several veterans sharing their tributes on social media. Now, while we’re still mourning his loss, some inside details about Wyatt’s death are out now. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Wyatt’s real name is Windham Rotunda, and during his initial run in WWE, he used to perform under the ring name of Husky Harris. However, years later, he made a smashing transformation as Bray Wyatt and gained immense fame and also became one of the most selling stars in merchandise. His The Fiend gimmick was also critically acclaimed.

Bray Wyatt passed away on 24th August, and he was just 36 years old. As per initial reports, he had developed heart complications due to COVID-19 contraction early this year. The infection worsened things, and his heart condition weakened, leading to a heart attack. Now, more details are out about what really happened on the tragic day.

As per TMZ, Bray Wyatt‘s girlfriend found out his alarm was going off an hour later, and it didn’t stop. It was discovered that the WWE superstar was lying on his bed, turning blue with no signs of breathing. His girlfriend dialled 911 and even his mother tried CPR on him, but there was no response. When taken to the hospital, Wyatt was announced dead.

It is also learnt that after COVID, the lower part of Bray Wyatt’s heart had become weak and he was even hospitalized a week before his death. Wyatt was advised to wear an external heart defibrillator by doctors, which helps treat people with chances of sudden cardiac arrest. It is reported that Wyatt wasn’t wearing the device during his nap and it was discovered in his vehicle.

