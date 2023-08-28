Nikki Bella “loves doing life” with Artem Chigvintsev.

The 39-year-old star and Artem, 41, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary over weekend, and the former WWE star has taken to social media to praise her husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside a throwback video of their wedding day, Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary Artem [kiss emoji] I can’t believe it’s already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. [heart emoji] I love you so much Click! [kiss and heart emojis] (sic)”

Nikki Bella married Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022, and the reality star previously revealed that she chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle.

Nikki admitted to making a last-minute decision about the dress she wore for her big day.

Speaking to Brides magazine, Nikki explained: “People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!”

Nikki Bella actually had four different outfits on her wedding day, and she was determined to be “fearless” with her decision-making.

The wrestling star – who got engaged to Artem back in 2019 – shared: “The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on.

“This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless.”

Must Read: Amid Barbenheimer Trend, Real-Life Lady Named ‘Barbie Oppenheimer’ Comes Out In Open, Recalls A Hotel Member Saying “Are You Pulling My Leg?” When She Shared Her Name After Checking In

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News