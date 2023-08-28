The most recent All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event – AEW All In, was held at Wembley, London, on Sunday, August 27, and it’s made a world record. As per the stats coming in, the Jacksonville-based professional wrestling promotion company has beaten WWE’s 2016 event, WrestleMania 32 and now holds the record for having the most paid fans at a wrestling event.

For those who don’t know, WrestleMania 32 is considered one of the biggest pay-per-view events for WWE. Read on to know by how much AEW took the title and what it’s capable of accomplishing come 2024.

As reported by Essentially Sports, the Jacksonville-based professional wrestling promotion company recently hosted their biggest PPV ever – AEW All In. While providing tough competition to the WWE in various departments, AEW also kept making the news from the moment All In 2023 was announced, as there were speculations that the company was trying to beat WWE’s record of most attendees for their live event.

Speculations of AEW aiming to surpass the number of WWE’s WrestleMania 32 developed into rumours after the company kept their fans updated about ticket sales. And after yesterday’s – August 27’s PPV at Wembley, the rumours became a reality. AEW managed to cross WrestleMania 32’s attendance – and that too by a few hundred.

As per the report, while the 2016 WrestleMania 32 marquee event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, recorded 80,709 spectators, AEW All In at Wembley in London, UK, saw 81,035 people watching it live inside the stadium. Sharing the news, Wrestling News tweeted, “AEW All In: London has officially set the worldwide record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event.”

During the show’s closing moments, AEW announced that their Wembley date is scheduled for August 25, 2024. Given that Wembley has a maximum capacity of 90,000, there’s a chance the professional wrestling promotion company can break their own record next year!

