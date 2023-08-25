The day has begun on a shocking note for the entire pro-wrestling community as the news of Windham Rotunda’s death has shattered everyone. Known by his ring name, Bray Wyatt, the WWE superstar was missing in action for months due to an undisclosed illness and now, unfortunately, that very reason has reportedly taken him away from us.

For the unversed, Wyatt returned to WWE at last year’s Extreme Rules, and it was well-received by fans. Lately, his feud was scheduled with Bobby Lashley, leading to a much-awaited match, but the storyline was abruptly dropped. Even Wyatt remained absent, and no proper reason was given about why his storyline was cancelled. Later, it was learnt that the pro-wrestler was suffering from a life-threatening illness.

To everyone’s shock, a few hours ago, Paul Levesque aka Triple H (WWE’s chief content officer & head of creative), shared the news about Bray Wyatt’s death. The death of a 36-year-old superstar has left everyone stunned, and now, the reason behind his unexpected death has been disclosed.

As per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Bray Wyatt had contracted Covid-19 earlier this year. As a result, his underlying heart issues got worse. Reportedly, Wyatt was about to make in-ring very soon with positive progress in his health condition, but a heart attack turned out to be life-ending.

As soon as the news went viral, several pro-wrestling superstars took to social media and paid tributes. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock remembered him with an emotional post.

Take a look at it below:

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Legends like Ric Flair and Mick Foley also paid tributes to Bray Wyatt.

