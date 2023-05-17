Pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair had always been in the news due to his on-screen and off-screen persona. He has been in the middle of some controversies; amongst those is him allegedly spinning his p*nis in front of a flight attendant. Keep reading to know more!

Dark Side Of The Ring season 3 opened a can of worms, and Flair was at the receiving end due to a shocking claim against him. The Plane Ride From Hell episode brought back his old controversy of s*xual harassment to the lights, where he allegedly gave a flight attendant a horrific incident to remember.

In the episode, flight attendant Heidi Doyle spoke about getting s*xually harassed by Ric Flair. The incident traces back to May 2002, when WWE stars were travelling back to the US after a European tour. As the flight was delayed, the stars were enjoying their unlimited booze.

The flight attendant said Ric Flair came to her with just a cape around his body after getting drunk. Making an allegation against Flair, she said, “I was in the galley… Ric Flair was n*ked in a cape only, and then he decided to come back to the galley to get a coke and then he wouldn’t leave the galley.”

She added, “He had me up against the back door, and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t get away from him… I couldn’t… I couldn’t move. He was spinning around his p*nis and he wanted me to touch it. He took my hand and put it on him.”

