WWE legend Ric Flair is making all the noise in worldwide trends thanks to one shocking picture. The trending picture has one old man having oral s*x with a woman. Below are all the details you would like to know.

The picture here we are talking about is one in which an old man, whose hairstyle resembles that of WWE legend, is seen going down on a woman. The identity of both people is unknown, but many believe that it’s none other than ‘nature boy’.

Here’s how netizens have reacted:

Ric Flair is still the man. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uAZnp1molO — Chale (@Chale333) August 18, 2021

Ric Flair is really back https://t.co/aAVLTK1zrb — MurphTheItohStan (@MakiItohSimp142) August 18, 2021

Bro Wtf Ric Flair wildin 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FY2f5eXHCn — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 18, 2021

I’m just tryna be like Ric Flair pic.twitter.com/zVDh6EnLJf — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) August 18, 2021

Ric Flair in response to the trend on Twitter has replied with a tweet. He has photoshopped his face in an animated picture. He wrote, “This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!”

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

Well, even though he has refuted his involvement in the picture, netizens aren’t believing his words.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair was released from WWE on 3rd August. Speaking about his release, Ric told PEOPLE, “We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release. There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.”

“It happens sometimes in business; you just don’t see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company that made me who I am? They literally made me who I am.

Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman’s wrestler in history?” he added.

Stay tuned for more news from the pro-wrestling world.

