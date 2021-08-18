Advertisement

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners, Kendall Jenner is the most private of them all. The model doesn’t share much about her personal life on social media, especially when it comes to her beau. However, her current boyfriend, Devin Booker, seems like an exception.

The couple went official on Instagram earlier this year. Since then, Kendall and Devin have been in the news with their fair share of moments filled with PDA. Recently, Jenner celebrated Booker-winning his first Olympic gold medal.

While on a getaway, Devin Booker shared a series of photos. One of the photos has Kendall Jenner posing along with the medal while wearing a bikini and sipping on a drink. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star seemed to be on a motorboat during the getaway. She sat on the boat, wearing a green cap that matched with her attire.

The other photos showed Devin Booker floating in the lake with his dog, enjoying the sun on the boat. The caption of the post read, “Lake BOI”. Kendall Jenner also reshared her photo with the Olympic medal on her Instagram story.

Check out the photos here:

The NBA player also shared a post, celebrating the win. His team defeated France at Saitama Super Arena. Booker expressed his emotions with the use of single gold medal emoji. Several friends of the athlete chimed in and congratulated him.

Kendall Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian wrote “Legends” in the comments. Jenner herself rooted for Devin Booker through social media while the game was on. The couple has been together for a year now and celebrated their first anniversary on social media.

