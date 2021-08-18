Advertisement

Even as the world premiere of Marvel’s Asian superhero film, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, drew instant critical acclaim, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ dinner pictures with Malaysian action star Michelle Yeoh, along with some of the movie’s other cast members, garnered more than seven lakh likes on Instagram when last counted.

Yeoh plays the guardian of a mythical city in the film, which has been slated for a theatrical release on September 3. The lead character Shang Chi is played by the Canadian actor and stunt man, Simu Liu.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her post with the comment: “When you get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride.” Besides Priyanka and Michelle, also seen in the picture are the actress-rapper Awkwafina (she plays Katy, Shang Chi’s friend), the Canadian actress Sandra Oh (Christina Yang of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’) and the British ‘La La Land’ actress Sonoya Mizuno.

Check out the picture ft Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings team below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

Meanwhile, the early reactions for Shang Chi are out and fans are simply loving it!

