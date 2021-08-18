Advertisement

Nothing can scale the excitement and anticipation that Fast & Furious 10, 11 are riding on. Especially the 10, because that is in the near future. Fans across the globe are already excited to see what the final instalments of the film hold for them. So as we are all hooked to any update about the franchise, the makers have taken this day to announce the release date of F10 and seems like Vin Diesel is keeping his promise.

The craze around F9 that hit the big screen after a long wait this year and is still releasing in many parts of the world is still evident. Vin Diesel had back then promoted the film had confirmed that the finale of the franchise will be spread over two parts and even gave a tentative release date. The makers have now confirmed it and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 10 will begin the summation of the saga that has been running for the past two decades. The makers have now revealed that the film helmed by Vin Diesel will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023. Vin had said it to be 02/23 but we give him those 2 months extra, considering its a herculean task to create the epic.

Back in the day talking to Comicbook about Fast & Furious 10 11, Vin Diesel had said, “Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should … There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it. This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.”

“It is back-to-back,” Diesel explained. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Broke Up Due To This Reason? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube