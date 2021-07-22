Not big as we expect in a normal scenario, F9 is still managing to add feathers to its hat during its theatrical run. It’s almost a month, the film is still running successfully in the domestic market (the United States and Canada). The latest feat achieved by Vin Diesel led Fast saga is, it has become the highest-grossing film in the domestic market if we talk about the pandemic era.

Until a few days back, Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place 2 was holding the top spot with its $150 million-plus collection. Now, Fast & Furious 9 has managed to surpass it and has captured the throne. The Fast Saga currently stands at $156.91 million in the domestic market. Such numbers are worth lauding considering restrictions in theatres.

Speaking of A Quiet Place 2, the film has made $155.31 million till now. Even though the Emily Blunt starrer isn’t far away from F9’s collections, the film has definitely slowed down at ticket windows now and is expected to get placed at number 3 soon as Black Widow is enjoying a good run.

Coming back to F9, the film has made $436.82 million from international markets, taking the global numbers at $593.74 million. It’s also the highest-grossing Hollywood film globally (pandemic era).

Helmed by Justin Lin, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and John Cena. Apart from acting, Vin is also one of the producers.

Meanwhile, recently Universal Pictures announced the release date of the Fast Saga in India. The film will officially release in India on 5th August and is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in cinemas this year. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

