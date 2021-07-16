Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson is enjoying a great response at the box office. On 9th July, it released in the United States and in overseas markets. As expected, a huge start and a consistent run have been witnessed, and now, in just a 6-day theatrical business, the film has hit the $100 million mark in the domestic market.

Advertisement

Yes, Black Widow has become the 4th film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million in the United States. The first was A Quiet Place 2, after which Godzilla vs Kong managed to hit the mark towards its exhaustion. F9 did it in a quick time and now, Scarlett Johansson’s film has done it in the first 6 days.

Advertisement

The next target for the film would be to become the highest-grossing release in the US of the pandemic era. A Quiet Place 2 is leading the race with $152.32 million. F9 is at 2nd with $146 million. Black Widow is at the 3rd with $100.73 million. Godzilla vs Kong is at the 4th with $100.56 million.

Globally, the film stands at $219.77 million with $119.03 million coming from overseas.

Helmed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, recently Scarlett Johansson stated that Black Widow is her last film which witnesses Natasha Romanoff. She said, “I never feel like my work is done. I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing,” reports Screenrant.

Must Read: Black Widow Box Office: Scarlett Johansson’s Film Is Just 5 Million Away From A Century Mark As It Grows On Day 5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube