Black Widow is enjoying good word-of-mouth at the box office. The film was released last week, in the US and other regions. Starring Scarlett Johansson in a lead, the film has shown surprising growth on its first Tuesday i.e. day 5.

As per Box Office Mojo, the superhero flick has shown growth on Tuesday when compared to Monday numbers. On Monday i.e. day 4, the film had made $7.16 million in the US, whereas on day 5, it has pulled off a total of $7.70 million. The figures stand at $95.23 million and are roughly $5 million away from the century mark.

On the global front, Black Widow has made $173.23 million, with $78 million coming from overseas territories.

Black Widow witnesses Scarlett Johansson reprising her character of Natasha Romanoff. The film is available on Disney Plus in selected countries.

Meanwhile, a week ago, the actress had told that her part as Natasha is over and she won’t make a comeback in MCU. For the unversed, she made her debut as Natasha in Iron Man 2.

As per Screenrant, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the mystery behind Black Widow being her last time playing Natasha Romanoff. She said, “I never feel like my work is done. Is I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing.”

