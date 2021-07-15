Britney Spears and her conservatorship have been part of the news for quite some time now. After her first conservatorship testimony a while ago, Britney remotely spoke in an LA court for the second time yesterday. From being awarded the right to hire a new attorney to her desire to press charges against her father, Jamie Spears, on account of conservatorship abuse, we bring you what happened during the hearing.

For the unversed, Britney’s previous attorney, her 13-year longtime court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III, recently resigned from her conservatorship case. Given the same, the singer had requested Judge Brenda Penny to allow her to appoint a new attorney of her choice.

As reported by CNN, during Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brenda Penny accepted Samuel D. Ingham III’s resignation. She also stated that she would accept Britney Spears’ new choice, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her henceforth. During the same hearing, Britney also said that she wishes to file charges against her father, Jamie Spears, for putting her through the ‘cruel conservatorship’.

The international publication quoted Britney Spears tearfully saying, “I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse. I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad.” As per the same publication, the singer once again spoke about how the conservatorship has been hampering her everyday life.

She reportedly told the court that it was “f*cking cruelty” and even added at one point, during the hearing, that she felt that those in the conservatorship “were trying to kill me.” She said, “If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is.” Spears even told the court that she was not willing to be evaluated to remove her father from the conservatorship, saying she has “serious abandonment issues.”

Britney Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called on her father, Jamie Spears, to voluntarily step down as her conservator. He said, “Jamie Spears should be removed as conservator because it is in [the] best interest of the conservatee.” He added, “We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal. The question remains, why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily because that’s what’s in the best interest of the conservatee.”

