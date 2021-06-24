Britney Spears had grabbed headlines in the past for her conservatorship that controls her life and money. The singer has yet again broken the internet with her plea to end her conservatorship and she has asked to get her normal life back. Whatever she said in court will definitely break your heart.

After almost 13 years of near-silence Britney finally opened up in court and told the judge that she wants to end this “abusive” case. She said on Wednesday that it has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Britney Spears condemned her father and others who control the conservatorship. She went on to reveal that she was forced to be on birth control pills and take other medications against her will. In fact, she was even prevented from getting married or having another child.

The court has carefully guarded many of the details Britney Spears revealed for years. She told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life.”

Her written speech lasted more than 20 minutes as her parents, fans and journalists listened to a live audio stream.

Britney Spears even said that she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby with him, but she is not allowed to even drive with him. “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said, adding at another point, “I want my life back.”

She accused her father of relishing his power over her, as he showed when she failed a series of psychological tests in 2019 and forced her to go into a mental hospital. “I cried on the phone for an hour, and he loved every minute of it,” Britney said. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%.”

Britney Spears said her years-long public silence has falsely created the impression that she approved of her circumstances. “I’ve lied and told the whole world, ‘I’m OK, I’m happy,’ ” she said. “I’ve been in denial, I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized.”

Although the judge thanked her for being so courageous, no conclusion could be made yet. A long legal process is likely before any decision is made on terminating the conservatorship.

