The multi-faceted actor, Chris Pratt, who stars as the lead and also makes his debut as an executive producer of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, The Tomorrow War, reveals why he was interested in playing the role of Dan Forester

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original film, The Tomorrow War is making all the right noises by keeping the anticipation and excitement among the fans at its peak. The Tomorrow War is a science-fiction action drama that features Chris Pratt, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin and Edwin Hodge. In the matter of a few weeks, the wait to watch Chris Pratt as Dan Forester, former Delta Force Operator and saving the world from the aliens by transporting into the future will soon be over.

Speaking about his film and the role, Chris Pratt said, “I just loved it from beginning to end,” says Pratt. “It’s a fantastic original concept filled with humor and heart, but it’s also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle. Best of all, it’s grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse. Chris McKay and his team of designers and visual effects artists pioneered some incredible new technologies to bring the creatures to life in this movie, and it was extremely cool to be part of that process and give my input as an executive producer along the way.”

So get ready as you will feel an intense adrenaline rush watching this film. Directed by Chris McKay, The Tomorrow War is a much-awaited entertainer all set to premier globally on July 02, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

