Johnny Depp has been one of the most successful Hollywood actors. Controversies are a part of showbiz and one cannot escape that! But things completely turned upside down for the actor due to his feud with ex-wife Amber Heard. He lost out on multiple big projects including Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts 3 after he lost the libel case last year. But there’s finally someone standing up for him and it’s his co-star Greg Ellis. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Greg portrayed the role of Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves in as many as 3 Pirates Of The Caribbean films (2003, 2007, 2011 releases). The actor has gone through a tough time in his own personal life.

Greg Ellis has written a book that talks about his experience dealing with the family court. This would come as a surprise to many but it is Johnny Depp who has written the introduction of the book. In a conversation with Express, Greg has said that his Pirates Of The Caribbean co-star has been ‘mischaracterized’ throughout his legal battle against Amber Heard and he will continue to support him.

Greg Ellis said, “He’s very supportive of what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. I’m mindful he’s still navigating his way through the legal system on many fronts, so the details of that I don’t talk about much. But I have been and will continue to be vocal. Many people have mischaracterized him.”

Talking about Johnny Depp’s recovery and return to showbiz, Greg added, “Do I think he’s going to come back? Yes. To what degree, I’m not sure.”

As most know, Johnny Depp has already begun shooting for Fantastic Beasts 3 last year. It was during that phase that the verdict of the libel case was announced and he lost against the ‘wife-beater’ claims made by The Sun. Amber Heard had provided her evidence against the actor during the trial.

