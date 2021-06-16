Johnny Depp is one of the most successful celebrities in Hollywood. The actor entered showbiz back in 1984 but the craze for his chiseled abs is alive to date! He was pretty good at wooing ladies, especially his co-stars! Exactly why JD has a long, long list of women that he dated in the past! Amber Heard, Vanessa Paradis, Winona Ryder may be the known ones but below are others you may not have known!

Advertisement

Check out the list of our Top 5 women that the Fantastic Beasts actor dated:

Jennifer Grey (somewhere around 1987-1989)

Advertisement

Let’s start the list with the most unexpected. It remains a little-known fact that Dirty Dancing co-stars Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey were involved romantically. If gossip mill is to go by, the couple even secretly got engaged but called it quits within a year!

Tally Channel (Around 1990)

Johnny Depp was literally a hopeless romantic! It would be surprising to know that he either got engaged or popped the question to almost every woman he dated! The story with Tally Channel was no less than a romantic movie. They met at the premiere of Die Hard 2. Recalling the incident, the actress once revealed, “I helped him out of his limo. Our eyes locked, and he asked me to marry him.”

Winona Ryder (1990-1993)

Many notice the tattoo ‘Wino Forever’ on Johnny’s arms. It was because the actor was mad in love with his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder. The couple got pretty serious and was together for as long as 3 years. That is when JD got “Winona Forever” inked on his right arm. Things didn’t work out and we all know the aftermath!

Kate Moss (1994-1998)

Johnny Depp was dating a 20—year-old Kate Moss. The duo was meant for each other and their personal space was strong beyond one could have thought. They might have partied a lot together and people thought it’s all they were. But personally, there was so much depth that Kate took a really long time to get over him!

Naomi Campbell (1998)

Post the Kate Moss heartbreak, Johnny briefly dated Naomi Campbell in 1998. Many still refuse to believe that they were really together but maintain that they were just good friends!

The long-time romance with Vanessa Paradis (1998-2012) and the feud with Amber Heard isn’t hidden from anybody.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates!

Must Read: The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Isn’t A Fan Of Zack Snyder’s DC Movies?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube