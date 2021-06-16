It was only recently that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the internet by storm with their steamy kiss. It is very evident now that Bennifer is a real deal now. Although many fans are happy with this reunion, there is someone who is kinda taking credit for it. That someone is non-other than Madison LeCroy. Reportedly she played a role in JLo’s split with Alex Rodriguez.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Madison grabbed all eyeballs when her co-star Craig Conover accused her of having an affair with Alex during the Southern Charm reunion. It was apparently after this that JLo announced her split with the baseball player. Keep scrolling further to hear what LeCroy has to say about Bennifer’s rekindling romance?

Advertisement

According to reports in Us Weekly, when Madison LeCroy was asked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance, she laughed and told, “I say ‘you’re welcome. I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

It was sometime back that Madison LeCroy’s co-star Craig Conover accused, “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men, ex-MLB players,” on Andy Cohen chat show. When Madison challenged him to give her a name and put her on a “lie detector test,” Craig responded with a name – but it was bleeped out. After host Andy Cohen noted the mystery man was a “very famous” baseball player and viewers suspected the “ex-MLB player” was Jennifer Lopez’s then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Madison confirmed that, yes, she DM’d the athlete, but they’ve never met in person.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said, adding that she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

Regardless, the entire debacle has since culminated in Bennifer 2.0. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who was engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in April, and just a few days ago, the two were captured making out while out for dinner. What do you think about all this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Mila Kunis Slept During A S*x Scene With Justin Timberlake & Was Uncomfortable Shooting In Front Of 150 Crewmen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube