While the world has been waiting for it (due to various reasons), the work on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been on faster than we thought. After announcing the official title, seems like the team is giving final touches to the prep before they get on the set. And for the ones who are curious about that big question Amber Heard is still a part of the film, and she has now posted a video from her part of the preparation.

If you are unaware, the film has already suffered a big movement that demanded Amber’s exit. This was after she became the most hated celebrity on the Internet after the Johnny Depp Libel Trial row. While it was being said that the studio is contemplating her presence, but that is not the case, and Heard is still very much a part of the team. The actor herself has given the proof, and below is all you need to know about the same. Also, do not miss Amber’s new video.

Amber Heard, a few hours ago, on her verified Instagram, handle shared a video of her working out. The actor is following a routine religiously, and it can be seen in the video shot in the comforts of her bedroom. The video that she shared was captioned “Abs-olutely dying! #aquaman2.” This is very much confirmation enough for everyone that the actor is a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Throughout, the last couple of months Amber Heard is having a throwback run before the studio confirmed Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor was posting pictures from the sets of the original film and hinting at her being on the sequel. Amber plays Mera, the princess of Xebel, one of the seven underwater kingdoms. She has the power to control the water around her inside and outside both.

